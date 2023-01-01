10 Djiboutian francs to Argentine pesos

Convert DJF to ARS at the real exchange rate

10 djf
45.41 ars

1.00000 DJF = 4.54104 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670151.10792.02441.464061.617590.93275518.7928
1 GBP1.1533811.27675106.1361.688571.865641.0758221.6745
1 USD0.903350.783239183.12951.322551.461240.8425516.9763
1 INR0.01086670.009421910.012029410.01590950.01757790.01013540.204215

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Argentine Peso
1 DJF4.54104 ARS
5 DJF22.70520 ARS
10 DJF45.41040 ARS
20 DJF90.82080 ARS
50 DJF227.05200 ARS
100 DJF454.10400 ARS
250 DJF1135.26000 ARS
500 DJF2270.52000 ARS
1000 DJF4541.04000 ARS
2000 DJF9082.08000 ARS
5000 DJF22705.20000 ARS
10000 DJF45410.40000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Djiboutian Franc
1 ARS0.22021 DJF
5 ARS1.10107 DJF
10 ARS2.20214 DJF
20 ARS4.40428 DJF
50 ARS11.01070 DJF
100 ARS22.02140 DJF
250 ARS55.05350 DJF
500 ARS110.10700 DJF
1000 ARS220.21400 DJF
2000 ARS440.42800 DJF
5000 ARS1101.07000 DJF
10000 ARS2202.14000 DJF