Czech koruna to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Vietnamese dongs is currently 1.107,800 today, reflecting a -0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.885% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 1.128,530 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1.103,160 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.651% decrease in value.