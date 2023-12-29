10 Czech korunas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert CZK to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 czk
16.80 uah

1.00000 CZK = 1.67966 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670351.1066591.98471.46361.617320.9331818.7867
1 GBP1.1533611.2763106.0861.687971.865251.0762921.6667
1 USD0.903650.783515183.121.322551.461450.8432516.9762
1 INR0.01087140.009426310.012030810.01591130.01758250.0101450.204237

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CZK1.67966 UAH
5 CZK8.39830 UAH
10 CZK16.79660 UAH
20 CZK33.59320 UAH
50 CZK83.98300 UAH
100 CZK167.96600 UAH
250 CZK419.91500 UAH
500 CZK839.83000 UAH
1000 CZK1679.66000 UAH
2000 CZK3359.32000 UAH
5000 CZK8398.30000 UAH
10000 CZK16796.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Czech Republic Koruna
1 UAH0.59536 CZK
5 UAH2.97679 CZK
10 UAH5.95358 CZK
20 UAH11.90716 CZK
50 UAH29.76790 CZK
100 UAH59.53580 CZK
250 UAH148.83950 CZK
500 UAH297.67900 CZK
1000 UAH595.35800 CZK
2000 UAH1190.71600 CZK
5000 UAH2976.79000 CZK
10000 UAH5953.58000 CZK