Czech koruna to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Mozambican meticals is currently 2,773 today, reflecting a 0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.819% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 2,825 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2,759 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.