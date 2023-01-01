250 Czech korunas to Laotian kips

Convert CZK to LAK at the real exchange rate

250 czk
230311.25 lak

1.00000 CZK = 921.24500 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106750.8683751425.64.338992.034932.65280.933305
1 USD0.9035510.7846211288.13.920283.157829.50330.84325
1 GBP1.151581.274511641.684.99657105.98537.6021.07477
1 KRW0.0007014570.0007763370.00060913110.00304340.06455850.02290450.000654646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Laotian Kip
1 CZK921.24500 LAK
5 CZK4606.22500 LAK
10 CZK9212.45000 LAK
20 CZK18424.90000 LAK
50 CZK46062.25000 LAK
100 CZK92124.50000 LAK
250 CZK230311.25000 LAK
500 CZK460622.50000 LAK
1000 CZK921245.00000 LAK
2000 CZK1842490.00000 LAK
5000 CZK4606225.00000 LAK
10000 CZK9212450.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LAK0.00109 CZK
5 LAK0.00543 CZK
10 LAK0.01085 CZK
20 LAK0.02171 CZK
50 LAK0.05427 CZK
100 LAK0.10855 CZK
250 LAK0.27137 CZK
500 LAK0.54274 CZK
1000 LAK1.08549 CZK
2000 LAK2.17098 CZK
5000 LAK5.42745 CZK
10000 LAK10.85490 CZK