Czech koruna to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Laotian kips is currently 944,615 today, reflecting a 0.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.217% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 956,981 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 938,798 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.