Czech koruna to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Japanese yen is currently 6,851 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.223% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 6,914 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 6,813 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.425% decrease in value.