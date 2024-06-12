Czech koruna to Japanese yen Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Czech koruna to Japanese yen history summary. This is the Czech koruna (CZK) to Japanese yen (JPY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CZK and JPY historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Czech koruna to Japanese yen exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Japanese yen is currently 6,851 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.223% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 6,914 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 6,813 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.425% decrease in value.
