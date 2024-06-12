Czech koruna to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0,161 today, reflecting a -1.587% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.562% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0,166 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,161 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -1.173% decrease in value.