Czech koruna to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Hungarian forints is currently 15,976 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.592% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 15,998 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 15,824 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.336% increase in value.