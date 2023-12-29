500 Czech korunas to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert CZK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

500 czk
175,15 gtq

1.00000 CZK = 0.35030 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.10660.868671425.414.338592.017332.64620.93301
1 USD0.9036510.7849911288.13.9205583.153229.50140.8431
1 GBP1.151191.273911640.914.99442105.92937.58181.07407
1 KRW0.0007015520.0007763370.00060941810.003043670.06455490.0229030.00065453

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CZK0.35030 GTQ
5 CZK1.75149 GTQ
10 CZK3.50298 GTQ
20 CZK7.00596 GTQ
50 CZK17.51490 GTQ
100 CZK35.02980 GTQ
250 CZK87.57450 GTQ
500 CZK175.14900 GTQ
1000 CZK350.29800 GTQ
2000 CZK700.59600 GTQ
5000 CZK1751.49000 GTQ
10000 CZK3502.98000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GTQ2.85471 CZK
5 GTQ14.27355 CZK
10 GTQ28.54710 CZK
20 GTQ57.09420 CZK
50 GTQ142.73550 CZK
100 GTQ285.47100 CZK
250 GTQ713.67750 CZK
500 GTQ1427.35500 CZK
1000 GTQ2854.71000 CZK
2000 GTQ5709.42000 CZK
5000 GTQ14273.55000 CZK
10000 GTQ28547.10000 CZK