Czech koruna to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0,338 today, reflecting a -0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.949% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0,345 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,337 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.646% decrease in value.