20 Czech korunas to Guernsey pounds

Convert CZK to GGP at the real exchange rate

20 czk
0.70 ggp

1.00000 CZK = 0.03515 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106650.8687351425.484.33892.016532.64310.93313
1 USD0.9036510.7850221288.13.919883.148729.49720.8432
1 GBP1.15111.2738511640.854.99347105.91937.5751.07413
1 KRW0.000701520.0007763370.00060944210.003043090.06455140.02289980.000654608

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guernsey pound
1 CZK0.03515 GGP
5 CZK0.17576 GGP
10 CZK0.35152 GGP
20 CZK0.70304 GGP
50 CZK1.75760 GGP
100 CZK3.51519 GGP
250 CZK8.78797 GGP
500 CZK17.57595 GGP
1000 CZK35.15190 GGP
2000 CZK70.30380 GGP
5000 CZK175.75950 GGP
10000 CZK351.51900 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GGP28.44790 CZK
5 GGP142.23950 CZK
10 GGP284.47900 CZK
20 GGP568.95800 CZK
50 GGP1422.39500 CZK
100 GGP2844.79000 CZK
250 GGP7111.97500 CZK
500 GGP14223.95000 CZK
1000 GGP28447.90000 CZK
2000 GGP56895.80000 CZK
5000 GGP142239.50000 CZK
10000 GGP284479.00000 CZK