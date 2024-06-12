Czech koruna to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Colombian pesos is currently 173,876 today, reflecting a 1.377% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 174,727 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 170,705 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.578% decrease in value.