Cape Verdean escudo to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to CFA francs beac is currently 5,927 today, reflecting a -0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.108% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 5,953 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 5,922 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.448% increase in value.