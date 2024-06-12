Cape Verdean escudo to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0,023 today, reflecting a 0.364% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0,023 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,022 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.821% increase in value.