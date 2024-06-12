Cape Verdean escudo to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0,180 today, reflecting a -0.680% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -2.155% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0,187 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,180 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.563% decrease in value.