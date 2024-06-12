Cape Verdean escudo to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0,358 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.097% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0,363 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,357 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.373% increase in value.