Cape Verdean escudo to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Malawian kwachas is currently 16,780 today, reflecting a -0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.202% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 17,074 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 16,753 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.310% decrease in value.