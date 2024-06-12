Cape Verdean escudo to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Haitian gourdes is currently 1.285 today, reflecting a -0.321% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.406% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 1.305 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.280 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.544% decrease in value.