Cape Verdean escudo to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Egyptian pounds is currently 0,462 today, reflecting a -0.199% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.232% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0,469 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,461 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.515% decrease in value.