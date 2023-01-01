5 Costa Rican colóns to Turkish liras

Convert CRC to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 crc
0.28 try

1.00000 CRC = 0.05654 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869571.1078592.14091.465851.621560.93334518.8065
1 GBP1.1499911.27405105.9641.685761.864831.0733421.6279
1 USD0.902650.784899183.17091.323151.46370.8424516.9757
1 INR0.01085290.009437180.012023410.01590880.01759870.01012910.204106

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Turkish Lira
1 CRC0.05654 TRY
5 CRC0.28271 TRY
10 CRC0.56541 TRY
20 CRC1.13082 TRY
50 CRC2.82706 TRY
100 CRC5.65412 TRY
250 CRC14.13530 TRY
500 CRC28.27060 TRY
1000 CRC56.54120 TRY
2000 CRC113.08240 TRY
5000 CRC282.70600 TRY
10000 CRC565.41200 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Costa Rican Colón
1 TRY17.68620 CRC
5 TRY88.43100 CRC
10 TRY176.86200 CRC
20 TRY353.72400 CRC
50 TRY884.31000 CRC
100 TRY1768.62000 CRC
250 TRY4421.55000 CRC
500 TRY8843.10000 CRC
1000 TRY17686.20000 CRC
2000 TRY35372.40000 CRC
5000 TRY88431.00000 CRC
10000 TRY176862.00000 CRC