amount-spellout.1000 Costa Rican colóns to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert CRC to SZL at the real exchange rate

1.000 crc
35,64 szl

1.00000 CRC = 0.03564 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869431.1076592.1311.465251.620910.93348518.8149
1 GBP1.1501811.27395105.9631.685241.864271.0736721.6397
1 USD0.902850.78496183.1771.322851.463380.8427516.9863
1 INR0.01085410.009437230.012022610.0159040.01759360.0101320.204219

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CRC0.03564 SZL
5 CRC0.17818 SZL
10 CRC0.35635 SZL
20 CRC0.71271 SZL
50 CRC1.78178 SZL
100 CRC3.56355 SZL
250 CRC8.90888 SZL
500 CRC17.81775 SZL
1000 CRC35.63550 SZL
2000 CRC71.27100 SZL
5000 CRC178.17750 SZL
10000 CRC356.35500 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Costa Rican Colón
1 SZL28.06190 CRC
5 SZL140.30950 CRC
10 SZL280.61900 CRC
20 SZL561.23800 CRC
50 SZL1403.09500 CRC
100 SZL2806.19000 CRC
250 SZL7015.47500 CRC
500 SZL14030.95000 CRC
1000 SZL28061.90000 CRC
2000 SZL56123.80000 CRC
5000 SZL140309.50000 CRC
10000 SZL280619.00000 CRC