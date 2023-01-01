10 Costa Rican colóns to Omani rials

Convert CRC to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 crc
0.007 omr

1.00000 CRC = 0.00074 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Omani Rial
1 CRC0.00074 OMR
5 CRC0.00369 OMR
10 CRC0.00737 OMR
20 CRC0.01475 OMR
50 CRC0.03687 OMR
100 CRC0.07374 OMR
250 CRC0.18434 OMR
500 CRC0.36868 OMR
1000 CRC0.73735 OMR
2000 CRC1.47470 OMR
5000 CRC3.68676 OMR
10000 CRC7.37351 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Costa Rican Colón
1 OMR1356.21000 CRC
5 OMR6781.05000 CRC
10 OMR13562.10000 CRC
20 OMR27124.20000 CRC
50 OMR67810.50000 CRC
100 OMR135621.00000 CRC
250 OMR339052.50000 CRC
500 OMR678105.00000 CRC
1000 OMR1356210.00000 CRC
2000 OMR2712420.00000 CRC
5000 OMR6781050.00000 CRC
10000 OMR13562100.00000 CRC