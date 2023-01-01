100 Costa Rican colóns to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert CRC to NIO at the real exchange rate

100 crc
7.03 nio

1.00000 CRC = 0.07031 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692751.1072592.05481.464391.620210.9332918.7803
1 GBP1.1503811.2738105.9011.684661.863921.0736421.6052
1 USD0.90310.785053183.13821.322551.463270.8428516.9612
1 INR0.01086310.009442740.012028210.01590780.01760050.01013790.204012

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CRC0.07031 NIO
5 CRC0.35154 NIO
10 CRC0.70308 NIO
20 CRC1.40617 NIO
50 CRC3.51542 NIO
100 CRC7.03084 NIO
250 CRC17.57710 NIO
500 CRC35.15420 NIO
1000 CRC70.30840 NIO
2000 CRC140.61680 NIO
5000 CRC351.54200 NIO
10000 CRC703.08400 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Costa Rican Colón
1 NIO14.22310 CRC
5 NIO71.11550 CRC
10 NIO142.23100 CRC
20 NIO284.46200 CRC
50 NIO711.15500 CRC
100 NIO1422.31000 CRC
250 NIO3555.77500 CRC
500 NIO7111.55000 CRC
1000 NIO14223.10000 CRC
2000 NIO28446.20000 CRC
5000 NIO71115.50000 CRC
10000 NIO142231.00000 CRC