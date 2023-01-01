10 Costa Rican colóns to Mozambican meticals

Convert CRC to MZN at the real exchange rate

10 crc
1.22 mzn

1.00000 CRC = 0.12246 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869221.1071592.03441.464261.619710.9332618.7787
1 GBP1.1504611.2737105.8791.684531.863361.0736821.6036
1 USD0.903250.785114183.12731.322551.462950.842916.9613
1 INR0.01086550.009444720.012029710.01590990.01759890.01013990.20404

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mozambican Metical
1 CRC0.12246 MZN
5 CRC0.61231 MZN
10 CRC1.22462 MZN
20 CRC2.44924 MZN
50 CRC6.12310 MZN
100 CRC12.24620 MZN
250 CRC30.61550 MZN
500 CRC61.23100 MZN
1000 CRC122.46200 MZN
2000 CRC244.92400 MZN
5000 CRC612.31000 MZN
10000 CRC1224.62000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Costa Rican Colón
1 MZN8.16579 CRC
5 MZN40.82895 CRC
10 MZN81.65790 CRC
20 MZN163.31580 CRC
50 MZN408.28950 CRC
100 MZN816.57900 CRC
250 MZN2041.44750 CRC
500 MZN4082.89500 CRC
1000 MZN8165.79000 CRC
2000 MZN16331.58000 CRC
5000 MZN40828.95000 CRC
10000 MZN81657.90000 CRC