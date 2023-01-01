1 Costa Rican colón to Icelandic krónas

Convert CRC to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 crc
0,26 isk

1.00000 CRC = 0.25900 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869141.1066592.02181.46411.621110.93371518.7786
1 GBP1.1505611.2732105.8711.684441.865081.074321.6048
1 USD0.903650.785423183.15351.3231.464880.843716.9689
1 INR0.0108670.009445450.01202610.01591030.01761660.01014630.204067

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Icelandic Króna
1 CRC0.25900 ISK
5 CRC1.29499 ISK
10 CRC2.58998 ISK
20 CRC5.17996 ISK
50 CRC12.94990 ISK
100 CRC25.89980 ISK
250 CRC64.74950 ISK
500 CRC129.49900 ISK
1000 CRC258.99800 ISK
2000 CRC517.99600 ISK
5000 CRC1294.99000 ISK
10000 CRC2589.98000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Costa Rican Colón
1 ISK3.86104 CRC
5 ISK19.30520 CRC
10 ISK38.61040 CRC
20 ISK77.22080 CRC
50 ISK193.05200 CRC
100 ISK386.10400 CRC
250 ISK965.26000 CRC
500 ISK1930.52000 CRC
1000 ISK3861.04000 CRC
2000 ISK7722.08000 CRC
5000 ISK19305.20000 CRC
10000 ISK38610.40000 CRC