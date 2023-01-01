500 Costa Rican colóns to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert CRC to BOB at the real exchange rate

500 crc
6.60 bob

1.00000 CRC = 0.01320 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CRC0.01320 BOB
5 CRC0.06599 BOB
10 CRC0.13198 BOB
20 CRC0.26397 BOB
50 CRC0.65992 BOB
100 CRC1.31985 BOB
250 CRC3.29963 BOB
500 CRC6.59925 BOB
1000 CRC13.19850 BOB
2000 CRC26.39700 BOB
5000 CRC65.99250 BOB
10000 CRC131.98500 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Costa Rican Colón
1 BOB75.76620 CRC
5 BOB378.83100 CRC
10 BOB757.66200 CRC
20 BOB1515.32400 CRC
50 BOB3788.31000 CRC
100 BOB7576.62000 CRC
250 BOB18941.55000 CRC
500 BOB37883.10000 CRC
1000 BOB75766.20000 CRC
2000 BOB151532.40000 CRC
5000 BOB378831.00000 CRC
10000 BOB757662.00000 CRC