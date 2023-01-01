5000 Costa Rican colóns to Brunei dollars

Convert CRC to BND at the real exchange rate

5000 crc
12.59 bnd

1.00000 CRC = 0.00252 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8686951.1063592.0011.463811.619960.9342818.7711
1 GBP1.1511511.2736105.9091.68511.864851.075521.6088
1 USD0.90390.785176183.15721.32311.464240.844316.9667
1 INR0.01086950.009442070.012025410.01591080.0176080.01015310.204032

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Brunei Dollar
1 CRC0.00252 BND
5 CRC0.01259 BND
10 CRC0.02519 BND
20 CRC0.05038 BND
50 CRC0.12595 BND
100 CRC0.25190 BND
250 CRC0.62975 BND
500 CRC1.25950 BND
1000 CRC2.51899 BND
2000 CRC5.03798 BND
5000 CRC12.59495 BND
10000 CRC25.18990 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BND396.98500 CRC
5 BND1984.92500 CRC
10 BND3969.85000 CRC
20 BND7939.70000 CRC
50 BND19849.25000 CRC
100 BND39698.50000 CRC
250 BND99246.25000 CRC
500 BND198492.50000 CRC
1000 BND396985.00000 CRC
2000 BND793970.00000 CRC
5000 BND1984925.00000 CRC
10000 BND3969850.00000 CRC