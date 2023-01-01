amount-spellout.10000 Costa Rican colóns to Bermudan dollars

Convert CRC to BMD at the real exchange rate

10000 crc
19.08 bmd

1.00000 CRC = 0.00191 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8686651.1063592.00721.463541.620430.9343518.7558
1 GBP1.1511911.27365105.921.684851.865471.0756221.5921
1 USD0.90390.785145183.16281.322851.464660.844116.9529
1 INR0.01086870.009441060.012024610.01590680.0176120.010150.203852

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bermudan Dollar
1 CRC0.00191 BMD
5 CRC0.00954 BMD
10 CRC0.01908 BMD
20 CRC0.03817 BMD
50 CRC0.09542 BMD
100 CRC0.19085 BMD
250 CRC0.47712 BMD
500 CRC0.95424 BMD
1000 CRC1.90847 BMD
2000 CRC3.81694 BMD
5000 CRC9.54235 BMD
10000 CRC19.08470 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BMD523.98000 CRC
5 BMD2619.90000 CRC
10 BMD5239.80000 CRC
20 BMD10479.60000 CRC
50 BMD26199.00000 CRC
100 BMD52398.00000 CRC
250 BMD130995.00000 CRC
500 BMD261990.00000 CRC
1000 BMD523980.00000 CRC
2000 BMD1047960.00000 CRC
5000 BMD2619900.00000 CRC
10000 BMD5239800.00000 CRC