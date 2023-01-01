100 Costa Rican colóns to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert CRC to AED at the real exchange rate

100 crc
0.70 aed

1.00000 CRC = 0.00701 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CRC0.00701 AED
5 CRC0.03505 AED
10 CRC0.07009 AED
20 CRC0.14018 AED
50 CRC0.35046 AED
100 CRC0.70092 AED
250 CRC1.75231 AED
500 CRC3.50462 AED
1000 CRC7.00924 AED
2000 CRC14.01848 AED
5000 CRC35.04620 AED
10000 CRC70.09240 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Costa Rican Colón
1 AED142.66900 CRC
5 AED713.34500 CRC
10 AED1426.69000 CRC
20 AED2853.38000 CRC
50 AED7133.45000 CRC
100 AED14266.90000 CRC
250 AED35667.25000 CRC
500 AED71334.50000 CRC
1000 AED142669.00000 CRC
2000 AED285338.00000 CRC
5000 AED713345.00000 CRC
10000 AED1426690.00000 CRC