5 Colombian pesos to Tongan paʻangas

Convert COP to TOP at the real exchange rate

5 cop
0,00 top

1.00000 COP = 0.00060 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.903851.32330.7852381.463591.3191555.49418.5433
1 EUR1.1063511.464030.8690451.619251.4594461.395820.5154
1 CAD0.7556870.68304510.5933931.106020.99686441.936114.0129
1 GBP1.27351.150691.6852211.863891.6799470.671623.6149

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 COP0.00060 TOP
5 COP0.00300 TOP
10 COP0.00600 TOP
20 COP0.01200 TOP
50 COP0.03001 TOP
100 COP0.06001 TOP
250 COP0.15003 TOP
500 COP0.30007 TOP
1000 COP0.60014 TOP
2000 COP1.20027 TOP
5000 COP3.00068 TOP
10000 COP6.00136 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Colombian Peso
1 TOP1666.29000 COP
5 TOP8331.45000 COP
10 TOP16662.90000 COP
20 TOP33325.80000 COP
50 TOP83314.50000 COP
100 TOP166629.00000 COP
250 TOP416572.50000 COP
500 TOP833145.00000 COP
1000 TOP1666290.00000 COP
2000 TOP3332580.00000 COP
5000 TOP8331450.00000 COP
10000 TOP16662900.00000 COP