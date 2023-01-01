10 Colombian pesos to New Zealand dollars

Convert COP to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 cop
0.00 nzd

1.00000 COP = 0.00041 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868971.1064591.98531.463781.620340.9348818.7858
1 GBP1.1507911.2733105.8561.684511.864681.0758521.6186
1 USD0.90380.785361183.13551.322951.464450.8449516.9784
1 INR0.01087130.009446760.012028610.01591320.01761520.01016350.204226

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 COP0.00041 NZD
5 COP0.00205 NZD
10 COP0.00410 NZD
20 COP0.00819 NZD
50 COP0.02049 NZD
100 COP0.04097 NZD
250 COP0.10243 NZD
500 COP0.20486 NZD
1000 COP0.40971 NZD
2000 COP0.81942 NZD
5000 COP2.04855 NZD
10000 COP4.09711 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 NZD2440.74000 COP
5 NZD12203.70000 COP
10 NZD24407.40000 COP
20 NZD48814.80000 COP
50 NZD122037.00000 COP
100 NZD244074.00000 COP
250 NZD610185.00000 COP
500 NZD1220370.00000 COP
1000 NZD2440740.00000 COP
2000 NZD4881480.00000 COP
5000 NZD12203700.00000 COP
10000 NZD24407400.00000 COP