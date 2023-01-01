100 Colombian pesos to Mauritian rupees

Convert COP to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 cop
1.15 mur

1.00000 COP = 0.01149 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
How to convert Colombian pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 COP0.01149 MUR
5 COP0.05743 MUR
10 COP0.11485 MUR
20 COP0.22970 MUR
50 COP0.57425 MUR
100 COP1.14850 MUR
250 COP2.87125 MUR
500 COP5.74250 MUR
1000 COP11.48500 MUR
2000 COP22.97000 MUR
5000 COP57.42500 MUR
10000 COP114.85000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 MUR87.06980 COP
5 MUR435.34900 COP
10 MUR870.69800 COP
20 MUR1741.39600 COP
50 MUR4353.49000 COP
100 MUR8706.98000 COP
250 MUR21767.45000 COP
500 MUR43534.90000 COP
1000 MUR87069.80000 COP
2000 MUR174139.60000 COP
5000 MUR435349.00000 COP
10000 MUR870698.00000 COP