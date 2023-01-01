5 Colombian pesos to Jersey pounds

1.00000 COP = 0.00020 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Jersey pound
1 COP0.00020 JEP
5 COP0.00102 JEP
10 COP0.00204 JEP
20 COP0.00407 JEP
50 COP0.01018 JEP
100 COP0.02037 JEP
250 COP0.05092 JEP
500 COP0.10185 JEP
1000 COP0.20369 JEP
2000 COP0.40738 JEP
5000 COP1.01845 JEP
10000 COP2.03690 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Colombian Peso
1 JEP4909.43000 COP
5 JEP24547.15000 COP
10 JEP49094.30000 COP
20 JEP98188.60000 COP
50 JEP245471.50000 COP
100 JEP490943.00000 COP
250 JEP1227357.50000 COP
500 JEP2454715.00000 COP
1000 JEP4909430.00000 COP
2000 JEP9818860.00000 COP
5000 JEP24547150.00000 COP
10000 JEP49094300.00000 COP