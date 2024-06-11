Swiss franc to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to CFP francs is currently 123,203 today, reflecting a -0.249% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.194% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 123,701 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 122,914 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.389% increase in value.