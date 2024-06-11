Swiss franc to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 7,542 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.504% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 7,592 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 7,524 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.638% decrease in value.