Swiss franc to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Tongan paʻangas is currently 2,599 today, reflecting a -0.178% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.263% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 2,642 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,568 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.893% increase in value.