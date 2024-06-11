Swiss franc to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Tunisian dinars is currently 3,490 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 3,496 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3,477 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.320% decrease in value.