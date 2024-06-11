Swiss franc to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Thai bahts is currently 40,924 today, reflecting a -0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.471% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 41,212 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 40,841 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.315% increase in value.