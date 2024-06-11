Swiss franc to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Swedish kronor is currently 11,679 today, reflecting a -0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.420% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 11,789 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 11,618 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.353% increase in value.