Swiss franc to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Seychellois rupees is currently 15,370 today, reflecting a 1.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.878% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 16,368 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 15,000 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.913% increase in value.