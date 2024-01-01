Convert CHF to RWF at the real exchange rate

10 Swiss francs to Rwandan francs

10 chf
14,579 rwf

SFr.1.000 CHF = R₣1,458 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.631.3761.513157.11.628
1 EUR1.07410.84389.8351.4781.626168.7551.749
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.5531.7531.928200.1612.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8790.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Rwandan Franc
1 CHF1.457,94000 RWF
5 CHF7.289,70000 RWF
10 CHF14.579,40000 RWF
20 CHF29.158,80000 RWF
50 CHF72.897,00000 RWF
100 CHF145.794,00000 RWF
250 CHF364.485,00000 RWF
500 CHF728.970,00000 RWF
1000 CHF1.457.940,00000 RWF
2000 CHF2.915.880,00000 RWF
5000 CHF7.289.700,00000 RWF
10000 CHF14.579.400,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Swiss Franc
1 RWF0,00069 CHF
5 RWF0,00343 CHF
10 RWF0,00686 CHF
20 RWF0,01372 CHF
50 RWF0,03430 CHF
100 RWF0,06859 CHF
250 RWF0,17148 CHF
500 RWF0,34295 CHF
1000 RWF0,68590 CHF
2000 RWF1,37180 CHF
5000 RWF3,42950 CHF
10000 RWF6,85900 CHF