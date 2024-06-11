Swiss franc to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Rwandan francs is currently 1.457,940 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.388% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.464,990 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.451,660 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.658% decrease in value.