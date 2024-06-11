Swiss franc to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Serbian dinars is currently 121.441 today, reflecting a 0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.441% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 121.666 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 120.474 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.