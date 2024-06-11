Swiss franc to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Romanian leus is currently 5,162 today, reflecting a 0.108% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.513% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 5,172 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 5,119 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.204% increase in value.