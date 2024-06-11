Swiss franc to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Nigerian nairas is currently 1.684,420 today, reflecting a 0.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.101% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1.690,890 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1.625,600 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 2.918% increase in value.