Swiss franc to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Malaysian ringgits is currently 5,258 today, reflecting a -0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.434% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 5,283 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 5,227 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.