Swiss franc to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Malawian kwachas is currently 1.931,130 today, reflecting a 0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.836% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 1.950,410 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.923,070 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.486% decrease in value.