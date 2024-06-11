Swiss franc to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Macedonian denars is currently 63,918 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.487% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 63,956 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 63,331 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.593% increase in value.