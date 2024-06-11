Swiss franc to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 337,725 today, reflecting a -0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.434% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 340,206 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 336,704 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.665% decrease in value.